BRIEF-Sunopta,units oenter into amendment to existing credit agreement
#Bonds News
September 22, 2017 / 8:00 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sunopta,units oenter into amendment to existing credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc:

* On Sept 19, co, Sunopta Foods, Organic Corp, certain other subsidiaries of company entered into amendment to existing credit agreement​ - SEC filing

* Amendment ‍to asset-based revolving credit facility adds additional U.S. Asset-Based revolving credit subfacility of $15 million

* Proceeds of new U.S. Subfacility to repay borrowings under existing U.S. asset-based revolving credit subfacility per Existing Credit Agreement​ Source text: (bit.ly/2jSPSMD) Further company coverage:

