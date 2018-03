March 1 (Reuters) - SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG :

* GUIDANCE OF CHF 580-595M ADJUSTED. EBITDA IN 2018

* Q4 GROSS PROFIT ROSE +0.3% YOY TO CHF 302M

* ADJUSTED EBITDA FELL -7.0% TO CHF 148M IN Q4,

* Q4 NET INCOME HALVED YOY TO CHF 23M