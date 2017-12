Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sunrun Inc:

* SUNRUN - ‍RECEIVED AWARD UNDER ADVANCING COMMONWEALTH ENERGY STORAGE PROGRAM, RUN BY MASSACHUSETTS CLEAN ENERGY CENTER, DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY RESOURCES​

* SUNRUN INC - ‍AWARD TO FUND DEVELOPMENT AND DEPLOYMENT OF ADVANCED RESIDENTIAL ENERGY STORAGE IN MASSACHUSETTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)