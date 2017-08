June 28 (Reuters) - Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd :

* Announces disposal of 80 pct equity interest in Chongqing Sunshine 100 for RMB1.54 billion

* Unit enters equity transfer agreement with Shenzhen Qianhai Hangmu Investment Management & Chongqing Sunshine 100 Real Estate Development

* Expected that group will record a gain from equity transfer of about RMB1.079 billion before tax