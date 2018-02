Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd:

* CO & INITIAL PURCHASERS ENTERED AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO FURTHER ISSUE OF US$165 MILLION 8.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 BY CO

* ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS OF NEW NOTES ISSUE WILL AMOUNT TO ABOUT US$168.1 MILLION