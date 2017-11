Nov 2 (Reuters) - Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd:

* agreed with PepsiCo to form joint venture in Thailand

* unit to buy 51 percent of Thai beverage company from PepsiCo unit

* to pay about 33 billion yen ($290 million) for Thai JV investment ($1 = 113.9400 yen)