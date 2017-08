BRIEF-Suntrust reports Q1 earnings per share $1.03

July 21 (Reuters) - Suntrust Banks Inc

* Suntrust Banks Inc says net interest income was $1.4 billion for current quarter, up $39 million compared to prior quarter

* Suntrust reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $2.3 billion

* Suntrust banks inc - net charge-offs for current quarter were $70 million, down $42 million sequentially and $67 million year-over-year

* Suntrust banks - estimated common equity tier 1 ratio estimated to be 9.7% at june 30, 2017, and 9.5% on a fully phased-in basis​

* Suntrust banks inc says net interest margin for current quarter was 3.14%, compared to 3.09% in prior quarter and 2.99% in q2 of 2016

* Suntrust banks - qtrly provision for credit losses was $90 million, a decrease of $29 million compared to prior quarter and $56 million compared to q2 of 2016

* Suntrust banks- ‍at quarter end, book value per common share was $46.51 and tangible book value per common share $33.83, both up 2% from march 31, 2017​

* Suntrust banks inc qtrly earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $2.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: