BRIEF-Suntrust to increase quarterly common stock dividend, share repurchase program

June 28 (Reuters) - Suntrust Banks Inc:

* Suntrust to increase quarterly common stock dividend and share repurchase program

* Increases quarterly dividend by 54 percent to $0.40per share

* Suntrust Banks Inc - authorization to repurchase $1.32 billion of outstanding common stock between july 1, 2017 and june 30, 2018