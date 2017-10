Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sunwah International Ltd:

* Sunwah International announces amendment to debentures and extension of revolving loan term

* Says ‍extended maturity date of company’s 8% unsecured debenture for one year from September 19, 2017 to September 19, 2018​

* Says has extended term of unsecured revolving loan from Sunford Finance for 1 year from Sept 30, 2017 to Sept 30, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: