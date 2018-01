Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Ltd :

* PROPOSES TO RAISE ABOUT HK$142.2 MILLION BEFORE EXPENSES BY ISSUING 1.38 BILLION OFFER SHARES AT HK$0.103 PER OFFER SHARE

* OPEN OFFER‘S ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT HK$138.5 MILLION

* OFFER ON BASIS OF ONE OFFER SHARE FOR EVERY FOUR EXISTING SHARES HELD ON RECORD DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)