Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sunway International Holdings Ltd

* Entered into placing agreement with Head & Shoulders Securities Ltd

* Pursuant to agreement co has agreed to allot and issue a maximum of 1.07 billion placing shares at placing price of HK$0.097

* Aggregate net proceeds from placing will be about HK$100 million

* Aggregate gross proceeds from placing will be about HK$103.79 million