Oct 10 (Reuters) - Sunway Bhd

* Unit entered into agreement with Kuwait Finance House (Malaysia) to buy 20 percent stake in Sunway South Quay for 136.6 million RGT‍​

* Proposed acquisition not expected to have any immediate material effect on EPS of company for FY ending 31 Dec