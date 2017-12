Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sunwood Corp :

* Says it acquired a plot of land in Tokyo on Dec. 18, at an undisclosed price

* Co took out a loan of 1.1 billion yen, at annual interest rate of 0.71 percent on Dec. 18, to fund land acquisition

