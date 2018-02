BRIEF-Suomen Hoivatilat Preliminary 2017 Operational Result At About EUR 5.4 Mln

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj:

* REG-SUOMEN HOIVATILAT OYJ: PREMILINARY INFORMATION ON SUOMEN HOIVATILAT‘S 2017 FINANCIALS: REVENUE AND OPERATIONAL RESULT HIGHER THAN EXPECTED

* ‍EXPECTS ITS TOTAL REVENUE TO REACH APPROXIMATELY 12,4 MILLION EUROS IN 2017.​

* 2017 ‍OPERATIONAL RESULT IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 5,4 MILLION EUROS​

* PREVIOUSLY ‍EXPECTED ITS TOTAL REVENUE TO REACH AT LEAST 12 MILLION EUROS IN 2017​

* ‍PREVIOUSLY 2017 OPERATIONAL RESULT WAS ESTIMATED TO BE FIVE MILLION EUROS.​

* ‍FAIR VALUE OF INVESTMENT PROPERTIES AT END OF 2017 IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 247 MILLION EUROS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)