Sept 25 (Reuters) - SUOMINEN OYJ:

* SUOMINEN CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INDICATIVE RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR ITS NOTES DUE 2019. SUOMINEN ALSO ANNOUNCES A SUCCESSFUL OUTCOME OF ITS NOTEHOLDERS’ MEETING FOR ITS NOTES DUE 2019

* ‍AT TENDER DEADLINE, VALID TENDER AND VOTING INSTRUCTIONS OF EUR 59.3 MILLION IN AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNT OF NOTES RECEIVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)