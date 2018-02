Feb 15 (Reuters) - SUOMINEN OYJ:

* SUOMINEN INITIATES A NEW GROWTH INVESTMENT AT ITS GREEN BAY, WI, US PLANT‍

* TO INITIATE NEW GROWTH INVESTMENT PROJECT WORTH OF ABOUT EUR 6 MILLION IN ITS PRODUCTION PLANT IN GREEN BAY​ Source text: bit.ly/2EFw0pI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)