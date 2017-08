Aug 9 (Reuters) - SUOMINEN OYJ:

* Q2 NET SALES EUR ‍112.0​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 108.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍4.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍EXPECTS THAT FOR FY, ITS NET SALES WILL IMPROVE FROM YEAR 2016 BUT ITS COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT WILL FALL SHORT OF 2016 LEVEL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)