Oct 13 (Reuters) - SUPER GROUP LTD:

* RESULTS OF THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* ‍RAISED AN AMOUNT OF R500M THROUGH PLACEMENT OF 12,422,360 SUPER GROUP ORDINARY SHARES, AT A PRICE OF R40.25 PER SHARE​

* ‍BOOK WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AT THIS LEVEL​

* PRICE A 3.2 PCT DISCOUNT TO CLOSING PRICE ON 12 OCTOBER, 4.1 PCT DISCOUNT TO 30-DAY VOLUME AVERAGE PRICE TO SAME DATE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: