FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
BRIEF-Super Micro Computer anticipates Q4 revenue in range of $712 million to $717 million​
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 20, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Super Micro Computer anticipates Q4 revenue in range of $712 million to $717 million​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Super Micro Computer Inc

* Super Micro Computer Inc - ‍Now anticipates it will report revenue for its Q4 of fiscal 2017 in range of $712 million to $717 million​

* Super Micro Computer Inc - ‍Anticipates its Q4 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share will be in a range of $0.35 to $0.37​

* Super Micro Computer Inc - Q4 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share guidance includes an estimated negative impact of $0.09 related to three items​

* Super Micro Computer Inc says ‍Q4 earnings were lower than forecast​

* Super Micro Computer - ‍Negatively impacted by dram and ssd price increases under a number of expiring fixed priced long-term customer agreements in Q4​

* Super Micro Computer Inc - ‍Expect that september quarter will exceed seasonally adjusted revenue that co typically expect​s

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $682.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.