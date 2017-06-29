FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Supergroup says FY pretax profit up 53.1 percent to 84.8 mln stg
June 29, 2017

BRIEF-Supergroup says FY pretax profit up 53.1 percent to 84.8 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Supergroup Plc:

* FY pretax profit rose 53.1 percent to 84.8 million stg

* Key highlights of unaudited FY17 results following a random theft of draft of preliminary results for 52 week period ended 29 April 2017 from an employee

* FY revenue up 27.4 percent to 752.0 mln stg, with retail like-for-like 4 sales growth up 12.7 percent

* FY18 full year underlying profit before tax expected to be in line with market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

