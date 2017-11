Nov 9 (Reuters) - Supergroup Plc:

* SUPERGROUP PLC - ‍BOARD ANTICIPATES THAT UNDERLYING FULL YEAR PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION WILL BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* SUPERGROUP PLC - HY UNDERLYING PROFIT, AFTER DISTRIBUTION CENTRE MIGRATION COSTS, DEVELOPMENT MARKET INVESTMENT REFERRED TO ABOVE, TO BE £25M - £26M​

* HY ‍REPORTED GROUP REVENUES INCREASED BY 20.4 PERCENT TO £402.0 MLM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)