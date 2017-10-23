FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Superior Energy Services entered fifth amended and restated credit agreement on Oct 20 - SEC filing​
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
October 23, 2017 / 9:32 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Superior Energy Services entered fifth amended and restated credit agreement on Oct 20 - SEC filing​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Superior Energy Services Inc

* Superior Energy Services - co entered into a fifth amended and restated credit agreement dated as of October 20, 2017 - SEC filing​

* Superior Energy Services Inc - ‍agreement provides for a $300.0 million asset-based secured revolving credit facility ​

* Superior Energy Services Inc - ‍credit facility will mature on October 20, 2022​

* Superior Energy Services - ‍new revolving credit facility replaced SESI's existing $300 million revolving credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2hZFa2N) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.