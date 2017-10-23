FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Superior Energy Services reports Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.33 from continuing operations
October 23, 2017 / 8:57 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Superior Energy Services reports Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.33 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Superior Energy Services Inc

* Superior energy services announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $506 million versus I/B/E/S view $511 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.33 from continuing operations

* Superior Energy Services Inc - estimates that Hurricane Harvey related interruptions impacted pre-tax losses by approximately $5.0 million​ in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

