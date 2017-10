Oct 5 (Reuters) - Superior Gold Inc:

* SUPERIOR GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2017 PRODUCTION RESULTS

* SUPERIOR GOLD INC - CO IS CURRENTLY ON TRACK TO MEET ITS ANNUAL PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF ABOUT 75-80,000 OUNCES OF GOLD FOR 2017​

* SUPERIOR GOLD INC QTRLY GOLD PRODUCED WAS 21,621 OUNCES

* SUPERIOR GOLD INC QTRLY GOLD SOLD FROM PLUTONIC GOLD MINE WAS 20,836 OUNCES