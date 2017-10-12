FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note financing
#Bonds News
October 12, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp

* Superior Plus announces 5.25% Senior Unsecured Note Financing and redemption of 6.00% convertible unsecured debentures due june 30, 2019

* Superior Plus Corp - ‍additional notes will form a single series with previously issued notes​

* Superior Plus Corp - ‍agreed to issue and sell an additional cdn $150 million principal amount of its 5.25% senior unsecured notes due February 27, 2024

* Superior Plus Corp - ‍unit to issue notes under indenture pursuant to which Superior LP previously issued CDN $250 million of notes on February 27, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

