Feb 14 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp:

* ANNOUNCES STRONG 2017 ANNUAL AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* ‍2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK OF AOCF PER SHARE HAS BEEN CONFIRMED AT $1.65 TO $1.95 BEFORE TRANSACTION AND OTHER COSTS​

* ‍CONFIRMING 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $295 MILLION TO $335 MILLION​

* QTRLY REVENUE $768.9 MILLION VERSUS $583.1 MILLION