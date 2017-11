Nov 8 (Reuters) - Superior Plus Corp:

* Superior Plus Corp. announces 2017 third quarter results, confirms 2017 financial outlook and introduces 2018 financial outlook

* Superior Plus Corp qtrly ‍revenue $465.5 million vs $429.0​ million

* ‍Introducing 2018 financial outlook of AOCF per share of $1.65 to $1.95​

* Qtrly ‍net loss per share $0.87​

* ‍Also introducing 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $295 million to $335 million​