BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group, Through Its Bamko Division, Announces The Acquisition Of Tangerine Promotions

* SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP, THROUGH ITS BAMKO DIVISION, ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF TANGERINE PROMOTIONS

* SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO SUPERIOR‘S OPERATING RESULTS IN 2018

* SUPERIOR UNIFORM - PURCHASE PRICE CONSISTS OF ABOUT $7.2 MILLION IN CASH, ISSUANCE OF ABOUT $2.0 MILLION OF CO‘S STOCK THAT WILL VEST OVER 4 YEARS

* SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC - ‍BAMKO ACQUIRED TANGERINE PROMOTIONS &TANGERINE PROMOTIONS WEST INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES​

* SUPERIOR UNIFORM - DEAL INCLUDES POTENTIAL PAYMENT OF $5.5 MILLION IN CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION THROUGH 2021 & ASSUMPTION OF SOME LIABILITIES OF TANGERINE