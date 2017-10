BRIEF-Supermarket Income Reit ‍places over 19 mln shares at 100 pence each

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Supermarket Income Reit Plc

* BLOCK TRADE - SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT - ‍PLACING OF UP TO 19,999,999 SHARES, REPRESENTING 19.99 PERCENT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, AT PRICE OF 100 PENCE PER SHARE​

* SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT - ‍IDENTIFIED OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE A SUPERMARKET ASSET LOCATED IN A CENTRAL LOCATION IN SCOTLAND FOR APPROXIMATELY £50 MILLION​

* SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT - PURCHASE OF TARGET PROPERTY, IF MADE, WILL BE MET FROM NET PROCEEDS OF PLACING, WITH BALANCE TO BE FUNDED FROM RCF​

* SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC - ‍HOPE ACQUISITION OF TARGET PROPERTY WOULD BE COMPLETED BY DECEMBER 2017​

* BLOCK TRADE - SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC - ‍PLACING WILL BE MADE ON A NON-PRE-EMPTIVE BASIS​

* BLOCK TRADE - SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC - ‍STIFEL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER TO COMPANY IN RESPECT OF PLACING. PLACING IS NOT BEING UNDERWRITTEN​