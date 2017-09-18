FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Supernus Pharmaceuticals ‍continues to expect enrollment through mid-2018 for SPN-810 phase III clinical trials​
September 18, 2017 / 8:17 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Supernus Pharmaceuticals ‍continues to expect enrollment through mid-2018 for SPN-810 phase III clinical trials​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Supernus provides update on SPN-810 phase III clinical trials

* Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Continue to expect enrollment through mid-2018 for SPN-810 phase III clinical trials​

* Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc - Based on predefined criteria for dropping a dose arm, lower dose of 18 mg will be eliminated

* Supernus - Patients to be randomized to either 36 mg dose arm or placebo until predetermined no. Of patients are enrolled without changing size of trials​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

