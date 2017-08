Aug 2 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Supernus announces record second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says raising full year 2017 financial guidance for net product sales by $15 million and operating income by $7 million

* Says Q2 net product sales were $73.3 million, a 46% increase over 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: