Dec 15 (Reuters) - Superrobotics:

* Change Of Chief Executive Officer

* ‍ROLES OF CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SHOULD BE SEPARATE AND CAI ZHAOYANG HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY​

* ‍ZHANG CHONG APPOINTED AS CEO​

* ‍CAI ZHAOYANG WILL REMAIN AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: