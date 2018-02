Feb 1 (Reuters) - SUPERSONIC IMAGINE SA:

* AIXPLORER® AND AIXPLORER® ULTIMATE ULTRASOUND DIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS RECEIVE 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR CLINICAL MANAGEMENT OF LIVER DISEASE

* CLEARANCE RECEIVED FROM U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)