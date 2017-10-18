FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Supervalu Q2 loss per share $0.65‍​
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 18, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Supervalu Q2 loss per share $0.65‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc

* Supervalu reports second quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q2 sales $3.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.79 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Supervalu Inc sees net earnings from continuing operations to be in range of $31 million to $50 million for fiscal 2018​

* Supervalu Inc sees ‍adjusted ebitda for fiscal 2018, including contribution from unified grocers, in range of $475 million to $495 million​

* Supervalu Inc qtrly ‍retail identical store sales were negative 3.5 percent​

* Supervalu inc qtrly loss per share $0.65‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.