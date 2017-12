Dec 4 (Reuters) - BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS SA:

* ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD RESOLVES TO SELL, UNDER A SECURITIZATION TRANSACTION, LOAN RECEIVABLES ARISING FROM CASH LOAN AGREEMENTS, AND CAR LOAN AGREEMENTS

* TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE, AS AT SALE DATE, NOT HIGHER THAN 2.40 BILLION ZLOTYS

* PLANNED TRANSACTION IS AIMED AT A CAPITAL RELIEF

* TRANSACTION WILL IMPROVE STANDALONE CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIOS

* IT ALSO IMPROVES LIQUIDITY POSITION OF BANK AND BANK BGZ BNP PARIBAS SA GROUP