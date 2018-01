Jan 24 (Reuters) - Supply Network Ltd:

* ‍EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT) FOR HALF-YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $5.6M.​

* HY ‍PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $3.8M.​

* ‍FULL YEAR SALES REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $110M AND EBIT AROUND $10.8M.​

* FOR HALF-YEAR TO 31 DECEMBER 2017 CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUE WAS $54.1 MILLION

* ‍DIRECTORS HAVE DECLARED A FULLY FRANKED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5.5 CENTS PER SHARE​