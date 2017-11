Nov 10 (Reuters) - Supremex Inc:

* Announces Q3 2017 results and declares an 8.3 percent dividend increase

* Qtrly ‍revenue increased by 18.9 percent year-over-year, reaching $43.4 million​

* On November 9, 2017, board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share​

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.11​