Nov 27 (Reuters) - Supremex Inc:

* SUPREMEX ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF CFO

* ‍ANNOUNCED THAT BERTRAND JOLICOEUR, CFO AND CORPORATE SECRETARY WILL BE LEAVING CO EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 15, 2017​

* SAYS ‍LYNE BÉGIN WILL ACT AS INTERIM VICE-PRESIDENT OF FINANCE ALONG WITH HER CURRENT DUTIES​

* SAYS ‍COMPANY IS IN PROCESS OF ENGAGING AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO ACCELERATE HIRING PROCESS OF A NEW CFO​