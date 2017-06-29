FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Surfstitch Group updates on Gadens class action
June 29, 2017 / 6:03 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Surfstitch Group updates on Gadens class action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Surfstitch Group Ltd:

* Updates on Gadens class action

* Gadens claim would cover same factual allegations and potential class members as class action proceedings currently on foot in supreme court

* Co is considering whether Gadens claim against co is an abuse of process and liable to be struck out

* Says Gadens claim also names justin cameron as a defendant

* Co continues to explore settlement in respect of Quinn Emanuel claim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

