Dec 15 (Reuters) - Surgery Partners Inc:

* SURGERY PARTNERS, INC. ANNOUNCES $50.0 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SURGERY PARTNERS INC - BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UNDER WHICH COMPANY MAY REPURCHASE UP TO $50.0 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK