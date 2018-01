Jan 5 (Reuters) - Surgery Partners Inc:

* SURGERY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF WAYNE S. DEVEYDT AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* SURGERY PARTNERS INC - DEVEYDT SUCCEEDS CLIFFORD ADLERZ, WHO WAS NAMED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN SEPTEMBER

* SURGERY PARTNERS INC - ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF WAYNE S. DEVEYDT AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY