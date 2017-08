BRIEF-Surgery Partners Q2 loss per share $0.09

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Surgery Partners Inc

* Surgery Partners Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $288.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $314.2 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 2 percent

* Q2 loss per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Surgery Partners Inc says now anticipates revenue in range of $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion in 2017

* Sees adjusted EBITDA in range of $174.0 million to $181.0 million for full year 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S