BRIEF-Surgery Partners Says David Kretschmer To Serve As Interim CFO, Following Departure Of Teresa Sparks

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Surgery Partners Inc:

* SURGERY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TRANSITIONS

* DAVID KRETSCHMER TO SERVE AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, FOLLOWING DEPARTURE OF TERESA SPARKS

* DAVID KRETSCHMER APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY AND TRANSFORMATION OFFICER

* COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE AT UPPER HALF OF RANGE FOR BOTH REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

* RETAINED EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM RUSSELL REYNOLDS TO SUPPORT SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT CFO CANDIDATE

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08, REVENUE VIEW $1.30 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: