BRIEF-Surmodics Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.03
November 8, 2017 / 1:09 PM / in 20 hours

BRIEF-Surmodics Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Surmodics Inc

* Surmodics reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results and provides fiscal 2018 guidance

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 revenue $20.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $17.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 non-gaap loss per share $0.16 to $0.41

* Sees fy 2018 loss per share $0.50 to $0.75

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $72 million to $75 million

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
