Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd

* Says parent co of Genki Sushi Co Ltd will acquire 9.5 million shares (32.7 percent stake) of the co, at the price of 4,000 yen per share, from Consumer Equity Investments Limited

* Says the parent co of Genki Sushi Co Ltd will increase voting power in the co to 32.7 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/5a8yoi; goo.gl/uhh5hT

