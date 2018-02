Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sussex Bancorp:

* REPORTS STRONG GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 40% IN OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON A FULLY TAX EQUIVALENT BASIS INCREASED 19.9%, TO $8.0 MILLION VERSUS $6.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016