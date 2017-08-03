FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
BRIEF-Sutherland Asset Management announces public offering of convertible notes
#Bonds News
August 3, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Sutherland Asset Management announces public offering of convertible notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sutherland Asset Management Corp

* Sutherland Asset Management Corporation announces public offering of convertible notes

* Sutherland Asset Management - ‍is commencing an underwritten public offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2023​

* Sutherland Asset Management - to use net proceeds to originate or acquire extra mortgage loans, mortgage-related assets consistent with investment strategy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

