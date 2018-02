Feb 22 (Reuters) - SUTL Enterprise Ltd:

* ENTERS CONDITIONAL SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 60% STAKE IN MAKHAM BAY MARINA CO., LTD. FOR S$5.6 MILLION

* WILL BE INVOLVED IN CONSTRUCTION OF INTEGRATED MARINA CLUB AND FACILITIES; PROJECT'S TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST ESTIMATED S$24.3 MILLION​