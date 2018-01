18 janvier (Reuters) - Suven Life Sciences Ltd:

* SAYS SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES SECURES PRODUCT PATENTS IN CHINA AND SRI LANKA

* GRANT OF PATENTS FOR NEW CHEMICAL ENTITIES FOR TREATMENT OF DISORDERS ASSOCIATED WITH NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES

* SAYS PATENT FROM CHINA VALID THROUGH 2033 AND PATENT FROM SRI LANKA VALID THROUGH 2032