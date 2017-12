BRIEF-Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing and unit plan bonds issue, unit to invest in electronics firm

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 2.0 BILLION YUAN ($302.33 million) MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, 2.0 BILLION YUAN COMMERCIAL PAPER

* SAYS UNIT AND SUBSIDIARY PLAN TO ISSUE OFFSHORE BONDS WORTH UP TO $600 MILLION

* SAYS SINGAPORE UNIT PLANS TO BOOST ELECTRONICS FIRM'S CAPITAL TO $155.0 MILLION FROM $55.0 MILLION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BbqCJz; bit.ly/2AY3uxz; bit.ly/2AZm5cI; bit.ly/2ADyosq Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6152 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)